In a first, security forces will use AI-enabled smart glasses on Republic Day 2026 - How does this work?

Ahead of the 77th Republic Day Parade 2026, Delhi Police have announced that it will be deploying AI-enabled smart glasses for improved threat detection for the first time. The Indian-made glasses are equipped with a facial recognition system and thermal imaging technology and will be deployed by the Delhi Police to maintain vigil during the Republic Day celebrations.

How do the AI-enabled smart glasses work? The AI-powered smart glasses are said to be linked to a real-time police database of criminals, suspected criminals and proclaimed offenders. The glasses will then be used by the personnel on the ground to identify suspect individuals in crowded areas instantly.

The devices will show a green box to the personnel if a person has no criminal history and a red box if there is a criminal record.

Delhi Police Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla, while speaking to PTI, said, "The wearable devices will connect to mobile phones used by police officers, giving them access to the criminal database."

In a separate interaction with DD News, Mahla noted, “If wanted individuals are detected or spotted, even if they are wearing makeup, a mask, a cap, or have a beard, our algorithm will identify them. This database has been trained using different algorithms so that it can identify a person regardless of how they look, whether it’s a photo from 20 years ago or a recent one, whether they have a beard or long hair, or even a cut on their face.”

Meanwhile, the DD News report states that facial recognition system cameras and wearable glasses will operate as standalone systems which are not connected to the internet. Each device is said to carry its own encrypted database, which is stored locally on the mobile phones of the personnel that will be linked to the glasses.

The glasses are also said to feature thermal scanning to help detect concealed weapons or suspicious objects carried by people attending the parade.

Meanwhile, as per the PTI report, a security grid has been created which includes multi-layered barricading and six layers of checking and frisking. Thousands of CCTV cameras have also been installed in the New Delhi area.

Delhi Police is also conducting mock drills with multiple security agencies and a total of 10,000 personnel are said to be deployed in the New Delhi area alone.