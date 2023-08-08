In charts: The paradoxes of India’s internet boom
Summary
- India’s internet growth has been rapid in recent years, lifted by cheap tariffs. But it is a hotbed of contradictions, with frequent shutdowns, low speeds, and poor digital literacy
The internet in India is a tangle of contradictions. The country boasts of the largest number of people connected to the internet, enjoying some of the most affordable tariffs in the world, in what is increasingly the most important market for social media companies. But alongside these strides, authorities also use internet shutdowns frequently as a law-and-order tool in an era when being disconnected can disrupt regular life. Social media firms claim government interference on content. Digital literacy is not as widespread as the online penetration rate might suggest. Mint navigates the ironies of India’s internet economy: