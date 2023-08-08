In charts: The paradoxes of India’s internet boom

Digital curfews

Meanwhile, India has found an able ally in internet shutdowns to control law and order in times of unrest. Authorities find it an apt tool to stem violence, given frequent instances of viral fake news leading to tensions. But by global standards, internet shutdowns are way too common in India, data shows—a fact that human rights groups decry. Last year, India saw 45% of all shutdowns globally. India’s repeated attempts to ask for social media content to be censored has also raised concerns. Over the last three years, India has been among the top five countries sending such demands to Twitter (now X).