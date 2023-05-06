In Hollywood Strike, AI Is Nemesis

Throw in the probability that libel law will remain more generous to flesh-and-blood press misleaders than to robotic ones. AI is likely to find a home first in the fictional realm, where such pitfalls don’t apply. Meanwhile, the most unsettling revelation of the AI era continues to percolate: We’re the real algorithms. Our tastes, preferences, thoughts and feelings are all too algorithmic most of the time. Collaterally, the most problematic algorithm may be the one in our heads, the one that can’t see ChatGPT outputs for what they are, machine-like arrangements of words, simulating human expression. See the now-iconic furor kicked up by reporter Kevin Roose in the New York Times over Bing chat mode’s proposal that he leave his wife.