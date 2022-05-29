In India’s mobile-payments boom, even beggars get QR codes

India’s 48.6 billion digital payments last year were more than double those in next-ranked China, according to an April report by payment-systems company ACI Worldwide, which said volumes could top 200 billion by 2026. But with the average Indian user making $80 of payments a year, compared with $2,300 in China and almost $8,000 in the U.S., as well as a government cap on transaction fees, India’s allure is more the potential to secure a slice of its market of nearly 1.4 billion people than near-term profit.