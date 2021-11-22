In last four years, number of patents filed from India has doubled: Aloknath De

Our centre of excellence has been able to build around advanced communications. We started building around 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, and not just the terminal side but also the network side. For instance, Reliance Jio’s network was kind of from Samsung. So, around advanced communications applicable to India as well as global products. We are looking forward to the 6G kind of future as well (6G is the sixth-generation of wireless networks, which is expected to increase capabilities in latency, bandwidths and more). But patents could also come from specific problems in a field, like if call drops are happening in the existing system and you can find a way to improve that then why not? Or it could be on core technologies that will come in future products beyond 5G and 6G.