Home / Technology / News /  In the future, there will be no passwords—because you keep giving yours away

Passwords have long been the linchpin in the machinery protecting our online accounts. Increasingly, they are seen instead as a weak link—one that some companies want to do away with entirely.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout