In the future, there will be no passwords—because you keep giving yours away

Depending on how secure an organization wants to make its systems, a ‘passwordless’ login can be just the beginning of a process that can involve, well, passwords. At various points in the login process—starting with unlocking the phone itself—it’s possible to prompt users for a PIN, or a password, or to analyze their location, to make sure they’re not trying to log in from someplace that wouldn’t make sense for that person. It’s also possible to analyze a user’s actions to make sure they’re not behaving out of the ordinary, say by attempting to access things they normally wouldn’t.