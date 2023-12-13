‘In this video it isn’t me…': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares his own deepfake video
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath expressed concerns regarding the growing threat posed by AI technology and deepfakes to the financial services industry. However, the video clip took a shocking turn when Kamath revealed that the person in the video was not him but a deepfake
Zerodha CEO NithinKamath Wednesday expressed concerns regarding the growing threat posed by AI technology and deepfakes to the financial services industry in a recent video shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.
“The last line was the killing note", another user wrote.
“The moment he said "In this video it isn't me it's my deepfake avatar" I got stunned" another user reacted.
On the other hand, some users figured out that it was not Kamath.
A user wrote on X, “Yeah, figured it wasn't you. Lip sync, expressions, eyes, no laughter, no fumbling and no pauses (had watched your and your wife's interview last night)."
