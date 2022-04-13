In Ukraine, a ‘full-scale cyberwar’ emerges

On Tuesday, ESET, a Slovak-based cybersecurity firm, and Ukraine’s cybersecurity emergency response team reported that a new strain of malware had been wielded in an attack on high-voltage electrical substations in Ukraine that was scheduled to damage systems earlier this month. The malware was similar to what was used in a previous grid attack in 2016 and was believed to be the handiwork of a notorious hacking unit within Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency known as Sandworm, researchers said. Officials didn’t name the targeted utility but said it was privately run and that about two million people lived in the region that could have lost power. Though it was unsuccessful in knocking power offline, experts expressed alarm.