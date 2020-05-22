Netflix in India has had a successful run in India and the lockdown has definitely contributed to the company’s growing viewership. However, it seems there are still a few viewers who are not utilizing their membership to the fullest.

For these accounts, Netflix has taken a brave step to discontinue all the accounts that have been inactive for some time. The video streaming service said on Thursday that it will check if inactive members want to keep the service -- and automatically cancel their subscriptions if they don’t respond.

“We’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership," Eddy Wu, who oversees product innovation, said in a blog post. “We’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years. Members will start seeing these emails or in-app notifications this week."

However, the cancelation of these subscriptions is not going to impact Netflix in any substantial manner. The inactive accounts make up less than half of 1% of its subscriber base, or a few hundred thousand, Wu said.

With this new step, Netflix is setting up a strong precedent for other streaming services to follow which may not be as simple, since they still rely on earnings from these inactive subscribers.

For current users, Netflix is now going back to normal streaming quality. The streaming company had reduced streaming quality in India, Europe and Australia in order to reduce the strain on internet infrastructure across different countries.

