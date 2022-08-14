Independence Day 2022: How to download Har Ghar Tiranga certificate online

We will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of our Independence Day tomorrow. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government of India is running a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to August 15. The campaign encourages people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. Citizens can take part in the initiative virtually as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}