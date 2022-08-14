Independence Day 2022: How to download Har Ghar Tiranga certificate online

Har Ghar Tiranga initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, asking people to hoist the National Flag at homes to celebrate 75th anniversary of Independence Day.
We will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of our Independence Day tomorrow. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government of India is running a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to August 15. The campaign encourages people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. Citizens can take part in the initiative virtually as well.
The government has created a dedicated website for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign where citizens can pin Indian National Flag virtually. Patriots can also upload selfies with the Tiranga on the website. On pinning the National Flag on the platform, citizens can download a participation certificate. Here we tell you step-by-step instructions on how to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate
- Go to the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga - https://harghartiranga.com/
- Next, you will see the certificate on your device’s screen. The certificate will have your name on it.
- Click on the download option to save it to your device in the PNG format
The Har Ghar Tiranga initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on July 31. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. PM Modi has also asked citizens to display Tiranga as their profile picture on social media platforms.
