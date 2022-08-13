‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on July 31. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

The government has also launched a Har Ghar Tiranga website wherein citizens can pin the Indian National Flag virtually to contribute towards the initiative. Users will also get a chance to feature in Digital Tiranga by uploading their selfies with the National Flag. The webpage also has a live dashboard that shows the number of flags pinned and the number of selfies uploaded in real time.

Wondering how to pin the flag virtually on the website? Follow these steps

- Visit https://harghartiranga.com/ on your desktop or mobile device

- Click on ‘Pin A Flag’ button

- You will then be asked to enter your name and mobile number. Citizens can also login using their Google ID

- Next, citizens will be asked to share their live location

- After giving the location access, they can pin a virtual flag at their location

How to upload selfie with the flag and feature in Digital Tiranga

- Go to https://harghartiranga.com/

- On the page, click on ‘Upload Selfie With Flag’

- This will open a pop-up, enter your name

- Upload your selfie and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Things to keep in mind to avoid incorrect display of the National Flag

- The National Flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e. the saffron band should not be the bottom band

- A damaged or disheveled National Flag shall not be displayed

- The National Flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing

- No other flag or bunting shall be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag; nor shall any object including flowers or garlands, or emblem be placed on or above the flagmast from which the National Flag is flown.

- The National Flag shall not be used as a festoon, rosette, bunting, or in any other manner for decoration

- The National Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water

- The National Flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner as may damage it

- The National Flag should not be flown from a single masthead (top part of a flagpole) simultaneously with any other flag or flags

- The National Flag shall not be used to cover a speaker's desk, nor shall it be draped over a speaker's platform

- The National Flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material