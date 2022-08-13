Independence Day 2022: How to pin the national flag virtually

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on July 31. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

