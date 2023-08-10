comScore
Independence Day 2023: How to download and share your favourite WhatsApp stickers

 2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:49 PM IST Livemint

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15th, marking 76 years since liberation from British colonial rule in 1947. Here is a guide for you to download and send your favourite WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones.

For representation purposes

Every year on August 15th, India commemorates Independence Day, marking the liberation from a 200-year British colonial rule in 1947. From that momentous day, the 15th of August has been revered as India's Independence Day. As a result, this year marks the 76th anniversary of this liberation.

As Independence Day approaches, you might be in search of suitable animated or standard sticker packs to convey your wishes to friends on WhatsApp. Amidst the numerous third-party sticker applications available on the Play Store, you can choose to send your any favourite stickers to your friends, here is how.

Step 1: Begin by navigating to the Google Play Store and searching for your preferred sticker application.

Step 2: Once you have successfully installed the app on your smartphone, launch it, and you will notice Independence Day sticker packs positioned at the top of the screen.

Step 3: You can explore each sticker pack by tapping on it to view the assortment of stickers within.

Step 4: When you have made your choice of a sticker pack, simply tap "Add to WhatsApp" or use the "Add" button located on the right side of the sticker pack on the main screen.

Step 5: The app will present a WhatsApp icon; tap on it, and then select the "ADD" button once more. This action will make the sticker pack appear within your WhatsApp's Sticker section.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO, and Red Fort on Thursday.

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort, etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," Delhi police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This year a diverse delegation of US lawmakers will attend India's Independence Day ceremony. According to a report by PTI, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz will be present at Red Fort. Khanna and Waltz will be joined by Congressmen Deborah Ross, Kat Cammack, Shri Thanedar, and Jasmine Crockett along with Rich McCormick and Ed Case.

 

 

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 12:50 PM IST
