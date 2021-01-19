India accounts for 14% of global app installs: InMobi

BENGALURU : With the pandemic bringing massive digitisation, India’s digital economy catapulted into its next phase of growth as the country accounted for almost 14% of global app installs , which was four-times higher than the global average, according to a new report released by digital marketing firm InMobi on Tuesday.

According to the report, ‘Marketing in the era of Mobile’, India stood next only to Indonesia in terms of average time spent on mobile with a 37% spike in usage, last year as compared to 2019. While, app downloads in the country grew by 28% year on year, the report added.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

Further, with the Indian government announcing the lockdown towards March-end, mobile usage saw a 20% spike between the first and second quarter of 2020.

Indians on an average spent close to 4.8 hours on their device every day, last year, beating the global average of 4.2 hours.

Globally, there has been a significant increase in app downloads, the time spent on mobile, and consumer mobile spending. According to the report, 2020 saw the addition of 321 million new internet users worldwide and a 25% spike in app downloads in the first half of 2020 as compared to the second half of 2019 globally.

Global spending in app stores amounted to over $143 billion in the year 2020, the report added.

“Undeniably, 2020 has been a cataclysmic year for individuals, organizations and marketers across the globe. Several brands have pivoted admirably to meet their consumers’ demand. Whether it is embracing mobile-commerce, building click to mortar capabilities, or creating custom mobile experiences, brands have prioritized consumer needs above all. The clear demand for mobile-first services from consumers has laid the foundation for India’s app economy," said Vasuta Agarwal managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi.

According to app analytics platform, AppAnnie, Indian consumer spending in apps stood at almost $500 million last year.

Along with this, mobile usage continued to be around mega themes of - gaming, entertainment, digital payments, as well as e-commerce and hyperlocal delivery.

According to the report, last year, India recorded the highest peak of 35% in growth for the total number of online games played year-on-year. Gaming app downloads surged by 50% between the first quarter (Q1) and second quarter (Q2) of last year, with almost 2.7 billion gaming apps downloaded by Q2, after the lockdown.

Along with this, subscription for Over-the-top (OTT) players grew by 47%, the report added.

According to an InMobi survey, e-commerce and BFSI segments continued to lead the way when it comes to digital marketing maturity, emerging as the more connected and multi-moment sectors.

Further, 69% marketers increased their spend in digital channels in 2020 with 87% of them planning to increase their investments in in-app advertising by up to 40%, the survey findings said.

Multi-moment marketing includes a dynamic execution across multiple digital and traditional channels, for business outcomes.

“Covid-19 has caused a major shift in the way consumers think, feel, and act. With market disruption dramatically shifting long-conditioned behavior in just a matter of weeks, digital has become the first prerogative in the way consumers choose to interact with the world. Marketers today are re-evaluating their priorities and strategies to not only survive but thrive in a post-covid world." said Jayesh Ullattil, vice president & general manager for India at InMobi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via