India accounts for 14% of global app installs: InMobi

“Undeniably, 2020 has been a cataclysmic year for individuals, organizations and marketers across the globe. Several brands have pivoted admirably to meet their consumers’ demand. Whether it is embracing mobile-commerce, building click to mortar capabilities, or creating custom mobile experiences, brands have prioritized consumer needs above all. The clear demand for mobile-first services from consumers has laid the foundation for India’s app economy," said Vasuta Agarwal managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi.