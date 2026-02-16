India AI Impact Summit 2026: Direct link, fees, how to register online and more

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has kicked off from today and is set to witness over 2,00,000 visitors. However, if you want to attend the event, it's still not too late, since registration for the event is still live on the official website.

How to register for AI Impact Summit 2026? Go to the official AI Impact Summit website at https://impact.indiaai.gov.in�

Click on Register at the top right corner and then tap on Register as delegate.

You will now be asked to fill a form with your name, email ID, date of birth, WhatsApp number, country and gender.

You will also be asked to upload a photograph of yourself and verify your email ID.

Once the registration is done, you will receive an email confirming your registration. A follow-up email will be shared with a QR code and event guidelines. You can use this QR code along with a valid ID proof to attend the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

When is the AI Impact Summit? Can you attend on all days? The AI Impact Summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam from 16 February to 20 February. The general public can attend all days of the summit with valid registration, while entry is restricted on 19 February.

Who are attending the AI Impact Summit? Top leaders in the tech and AI world are all set to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026. Major CEOs like OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch have confirmed their presence for the marquee event.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora are also set to attend the AI Impact Summit.

In terms of AI leaders, former Meta Chief Scientist and AMI Labs founder Yann LeCun will be coming to the summit, while ‘Godfather of AI’ Yoshua Bengio and computer scientist Stuart Russell will also be attending the summit.

Among the Indian entrepreneurs, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra have all been confirmed to be part of the mega event.