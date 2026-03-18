How Nvidia’s newer, pricier chips will shape India’s data centre ambition

New Delhi: Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said on Monday that the company’s latest chips are 10 times more energy efficient for running artificial intelligence (AI) applications. For India’s nascent data centre sector, this offers a choice: either select the latest, pricier graphics processing units to eventually save on power costs, or buy older, cheaper chips to set up and scale the computing capacity.

Analysts say companies will embrace both strategies as the country’s data centre build-out has just begun. The operating capacity is expected to soar from 1.5 gigawatts (GW) today to about 16GW by 2032 as the rising adoption of AI drives demand for computing power.

“There are two ways to look at Nvidia’s India revenue. While data centre expansions will increase the market size for Nvidia’s graphic processing unit (GPU) chips, India is price-sensitive in terms of consumption of GPUs, even at the cost of latency,” said Anushree Verma, senior director analyst at consulting firm, Gartner. “This may mean that India’s adoption of Nvidia chips may see strong supplies of less expensive older GPUs that become more affordable, rather than the cutting-edge ones—in about three years.”