Apple could soon issue a warning explaining to its users in India and 91 other countries that they could have been victims of a ‘mercenary spyware’ attack, reported the Economic Times. Apple will reportedly warn users that they are being attacked by a mercenary spyware that is trying to remotely gain acc ess to their iPhone.

Mercenary spyware attacks like NSO Group's Peagusus are ‘exceptionally rare’ and ‘vastly more sophisticated’ than a regular cybercriminal activity or consumer malware, Apple stated in the threat notification. The company also explained that these attacks cost millions of dollars and are individually deployed against a very small number of people.

“Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously," the threat notification by Apple was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Notably, Apple also updated its support page on Wednesday, adding tips for users who have been victims of a possible mercenary spyware attack.

“Such attacks are vastly more complex than regular cybercriminal activity and consumer malware, as mercenary spyware attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices. Mercenary spyware attacks cost millions of dollars and often have a short shelf life, making them much harder to detect and prevent. The vast majority of users will never be targeted by such attacks," the updated Apple support page reads.

