India among 91 countries to be affected by 'mercenary spyware' attack, Apple to issue warning soon: Report
Apple could soon issue a warning explaining to its users in India and 91 other countries that they could have been victims of a ‘mercenary spyware’ attack, reported the Economic Times. Apple will reportedly warn users that they are being attacked by a mercenary spyware that is trying to remotely gain access to their iPhone.