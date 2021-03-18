India among highest adopters of digital tech during pandemic: EY survey

The survey titled ‘Embracing Digital: Is covid-19 the catalyst for lasting change?’ revealed that 51% of respondents in India have increased their use of digital technologies and data solutions since the outbreak of the pandemic. While 74% of respondents in India reported that digital technologies and data solutions have increased staff productivity, 75% reported that digital solutions have been effective in delivering better outcomes for patients and service users.

