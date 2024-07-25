India and UK forge new paths in technology; Set to focus on AI, semiconductors, and critical minerals
India and the UK launch technology security initiative to boost economic growth and cooperation. Agreement includes focus on AI, essential minerals, and defense ties in Indo-Pacific. Efforts aim to enhance partnerships in various sectors, as per British Foreign Secretary.
India and the United Kingdom have unveiled a pioneering technology security initiative aimed at spurring economic growth and deepening bilateral cooperation, reported AP. This announcement coincided with the inaugural official visit to India by the UK's newly appointed Foreign Secretary.