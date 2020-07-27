India bans 47 more Chinese apps

While Indian apps have also gained from the ban, only one ranks amongst the top 3 TikTok alternatives — InMobi-owned Roposo. Zili and German app Dubsmash are the other two, and the three together got 21.8 million downloads in India post the ban, reaching 13 percent of TikTok’s installs in the first half of 2020, said Sensor Tower. The three apps have the higher lifetime downloads out of all TikTok alternatives on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.