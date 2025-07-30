India blocks over 1,400 URLs for spreading misleading content and digital propaganda

The Indian government blocked more than 1,400 URLs on digital platforms during Operation Sindoor, most of which were linked to Pakistan-based social media accounts allegedly circulating misleading and anti-India narratives. This action was disclosed by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written response in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to Vaishnaw, the flagged online content included false information, provocative material aimed at the Indian Armed Forces, and communally sensitive posts. Many of these social media accounts were reportedly operating from outside India and were found to be actively engaged in spreading disinformation during the course of the military operation.

The blocking orders were issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which empowers the government to restrict online content in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of the country, national defence, state security, and public order.

In addition to blocking URLs, the government also issued an advisory to media outlets urging them to avoid broadcasting live visuals of defence activities and troop movements. This measure was taken to safeguard operational secrecy and national security.

A 24x7 control room was set up during the operation to facilitate coordination between different arms of the military and government media units. This centralised hub included representatives from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with officials from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and other related departments. The unit ensured real-time updates were disseminated across media stakeholders.

Moreover, a dedicated fact-checking team under the PIB played a key role in monitoring social media and digital news platforms throughout the operation. The team was tasked with identifying fake images, edited videos, and manipulated narratives that misrepresented the facts surrounding Operation Sindoor. It also countered various instances of propaganda, particularly those targeting Indian security forces.

Fact-checked reports and debunked claims were circulated promptly, and links related to false information were shared to counter the spread of misinformation online, the minister informed Parliament.

