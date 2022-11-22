India calls on GPAI members to develop framework to prevent user harm

India calls on GPAI members to develop framework to prevent user harm2 min read . 08:52 PM IST
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it is important to understand that user harm, criminality and issues that threaten trust online are proliferating
India on Tuesday called upon the member states of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) to work together for evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance to prevent user harm and ensure safety of both the internet and AI.
India on Tuesday called upon the member states of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) to work together for evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance to prevent user harm and ensure safety of both the internet and AI.
Addressing the closing session of the three-day Summit, the Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it is important to understand that user harm, criminality and issues that threaten trust online are proliferating.
Addressing the closing session of the three-day Summit, the Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it is important to understand that user harm, criminality and issues that threaten trust online are proliferating.
“We all should be concerned about user harm. I will encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, about safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI," Chandrasekhar added.
The minister represented India virtually at the Summit held in Tokyo. India also assumed the Chair of GPAI, an international initiative founded in 2020 to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Speaking about India’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is a family), Chandrasekhar said that the India-Stack that transformed governance and democracy in India and benefitted millions of Indian citizens, is designed to be open sourced.
He added that GPAI can collaborate with countries, build common AI technologies and platforms that can be used by all member states and indeed benefit the people and citizens of all the participating countries.
The minister said that developing a common framework on creating skills and talent around AI is an area where India can take a lead. “Collaborative projects such as establishing Centres of Excellence (COE) in member countries should be taken up to be able to work together to build the future of the AI."
GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. India joined in 2020 as a founding member.
It works in collaboration with partners and international organisations, leading experts from industry, civil society, governments, and academia to collaborate to promote responsible evolution of AI and guide the responsible development and use of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth.