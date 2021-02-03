India can now create Aatmanirbhar secured internet

"There are only about 3 billion IPv4 addresses which are already exhausted whereas under IPv6 there are several trillions of IP addresses. Reliance Jio contributed in taking India to the leadership position. Each of Reliance Jio customers are connected through IPv6 address. We can now have our Aatmanirbhar secure internet. India can now set up its own root server with less than ₹10 crore," IPv6 Forum chairman Satya N Gupta said.