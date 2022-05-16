India can’t hang up on Chinese smartphones

Chinese smartphone players have been gaining market share in the country for years, according to Counterpoint data. Despite the Indian government’s rhetoric on self-reliance, the border clashes and recent component shortages, Chinese smartphone companies’ share of the Indian market increased to 76% in 2021 from 60% in 2018. Of the top five best selling smartphone brands in India, four of them are Chinese with Xiaomi being the market leader, holding a 24.9% market share. Samsung is the only non-Chinese brand in the top tier.