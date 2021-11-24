India colocation data centre industry to double to 1008 MW by 2023: Report

“The importance of information in form of data has gained prominence over the years with the entire digital revolution being driven by the usage of data. The colocation industry is expected to benefit from the legislation due to the prerequisite for data storage in the country. The potential of the industry is evident from the fact that three central legislations and four states have enacted data centre sector policies while four more states are in the process of notifying their policies," said Rachit Mohan, head, Data Center Advisory – India, Co-Head, Office Leasing Advisory – Mumbai, JLL.

