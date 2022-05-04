India faced over 18 mn cyber threats in Q1 2022: Norton

The global cyber security space has continued to see an increasing volume of threats, with the Ukraine-Russia conflict seeing numerous cyber attackers, including state-backed hackers, ramping up their targeted efforts. An April 2022 report by Russian cyber security company Kaspersky stated that distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, or cyber breaches that use a bulk volume of server information requests to take down an online service, shot up around the world by nearly 4.6x year on year, in this quarter.