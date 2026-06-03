India gets access to Claude Mythos, Anthropic's powerful AI that found critical bugs in Linux, Firefox and OpenBSD

Anthropic is finally expanding access to its powerful Mythos AI model via Project Glasswing. The company announced in a blog post on Tuesday that it will be bringing Mythos to 150 additional organisations across 15 countries, including India.

“For most partners, we estimate that a major attack could affect more than 100 million people, with important ramifications for both global and national security,” Anthropic warned in its latest blog.

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Anthropic said that with AI-powered cyber capabilities advancing rapidly, a Mythos-class model could be released by other AI companies in the next 6 to 12 months. The Claude maker says these models would be released ‘without safeguards that prevent misuse’, which would lead to cyberattacks occurring much more often and in much more unpredictable forms.

The company also says that Project Glasswing’s partners now use the model to write patches and run pre-release checks that prevent vulnerabilities from appearing in the first place. Anthropic also says that Mythos like models can be used for penetration testing, automating threat detection and response, and rebuilding legacy codebases in memory-safe languages,

Anthropic brings Mythos to India: While Anthropic did not officially mention the 15 countries it is expanding Project Glasswing to, a report by the Financial Times notes that the company is expanding Mythos to countries in the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance. Apart from India, this includes Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Other nations include France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Japan, and South Korea.

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In its blog post, Anthropic says that the companies covered in its latest batch span several industries that were not earlier well represented in the Mythos rollout, including power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware.

“And many of the new partners are vendors, companies or nonprofits that maintain codebases that are relied upon by lots of other organisations around the world, including governments,” the company wrote.

However, no specific company names were mentioned by Anthropic. The FT report does note that companies receiving access to Claude Mythos Preview include identity management firm Okta, South Korean tech giants Samsung, SK Hynix, and SK Telecom, financial infrastructure providers such as Euroclear, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which owns the New York Stock Exchange, and international payments network Swift.

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The report further states that NATO, the US-led military alliance, and ENISA, the European Union's cybersecurity agency, have also been granted access to the model.

What is Project Glasswing? Notably, the San Francisco-based AI company launched Project Glasswing in April when it announced Mythos and refused to release the model to the public because of the cybersecurity risks that the model poses. Instead, it decided to give access to around 50 organisations like Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, and NVIDIA to find and fix bugs present in their technology.

The company had also revealed that Mythos was able to uncover thousands of previously unknown software vulnerabilities that had gone unnoticed for decades in some of the world's most widely used systems.

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For instance, Anthropic had said that Mythos identified a 27-year-old vulnerability in OpenBSD, an operating system widely used in firewalls and other critical infrastructure. The powerful AI model also discovered 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in