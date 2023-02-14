India gets its first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot, ‘Lexi’: All you need to know

Velocity, an Indian financial technology company, has launched the country’s first ChatGPT integrated chatbot dubbed as “Lexi". As per the company, this latest AI development has been integrated with its existing analytics tool, Velocity Insights.

Indian e-commerce brands which use Velocity Insights get a daily business report on Meta owned WhatsApp. This is how Velocity integrated the ChatGPT in the same WhatsApp interface.

Abhiroop Medhekar, Co-founder and CEO, Velocity stated in a statement, “Ever since ChatGPT launched, our product teams have been brainstorming on how it can be leveraged to benefit our founders. Since Velocity customers already use Insights on a daily basis, we integrated ChatGPT with the same interface that they leverage for driving business decisions."

According to Velocity, the integration of ChatGPT with the Velocity Insights will help the e-commerce giants by offering them AI-powered business solutions in a conversational manner. This will help them to grow and free up their critical business functions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is planning to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp to help Indian farmers understand and learn about several government schemes, as per a report. Notably, a report from The Indian Express suggests that Bhashini, a team at Meity, is testing the WhatsApp chatbot powered by ChatGPT.

As per the report, ChatGPT powered WhatsApp chatbot will help users by answering their queries sent through voice notes. It will primarily come handy to those Indian farmers who might not be familiar with typing on smartphones. It is noteworthy that Satya Nadella, CEO at Microsoft, also mentioned at the World Economic Forum that Indian farmers would soon be able to utilise a GPT interface to access a government program using the internet.

Moreover, the report adds that a ChatGPT model powering WhatsApp chatbot was displayed to Nadella. However, the integration of ChatGPT with WhatsApp for farmers might take some time because the AI program currently works on inputs fed in the English language and lacks support for local languages. An official also stated to the publication that large datasets of the several local Indian languages need to be created to train the AI chatbot on them.