India gets its first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot, ‘Lexi’: All you need to know
- According to Velocity, the integration of ChatGPT with the Velocity Insights will help the e-commerce giants by offering them AI-powered business solutions in a conversational manner. This will help them to grow and free up their critical business functions.
Velocity, an Indian financial technology company, has launched the country’s first ChatGPT integrated chatbot dubbed as “Lexi". As per the company, this latest AI development has been integrated with its existing analytics tool, Velocity Insights.
