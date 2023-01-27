Home / Technology / News /  India to soon get its ‘Made in India’ PUBG alternative: Watch trailer
India to soon get its ‘Made in India’ PUBG alternative: Watch trailer

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:26 PM IST Govind Choudhary
Indus is a battle-royale game similar to PUBG and Fortnite in features. Players arrive from an aeroplane to a Map where they have to fight with each other and finish till the end to become the winner of the game. (Indus/trailer)Premium
  • According to the trailer of Indus, the game will feature characters Adam and Adya along with Sir-Taj and Big-Taj. The trailer begins with Indian classical music giving it a complete Indiansed touch with a lot of colourful graphics and futuristic elements related to India.

The Government of India first banned PUBG and then BGMI late, citing data privacy concerns. Now, it is good news for the Indian gaming community that a new alternative of these battle-royale games could arrive in the country. Recently, the trailer of the much awaited ‘Indo-futuristic’ battle royale video game, Indus has been released.

Indus is a battle-royale game similar to PUBG and Fortnite in features. Players arrive from an aeroplane to a Map where they have to fight with each other and finish till the end to become the winner of the game.

