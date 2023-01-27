India to soon get its ‘Made in India’ PUBG alternative: Watch trailer

The Government of India first banned PUBG and then BGMI late, citing data privacy concerns. Now, it is good news for the Indian gaming community that a new alternative of these battle-royale games could arrive in the country. Recently, the trailer of the much awaited ‘Indo-futuristic’ battle royale video game, Indus has been released.
Indus is a battle-royale game similar to PUBG and Fortnite in features. Players arrive from an aeroplane to a Map where they have to fight with each other and finish till the end to become the winner of the game.
“As a Mythwalker, this is your first glimpse into the Indo-Futuristic battleground of Virlok along with Paragons - our version of character skins," says Indus game. As seen in the trailer, the battle-royale game will come with an array of consumables, weapons and gears that will help the players to win battles across different locations of the Virlok.
According to the trailer of Indus, the game will feature characters Adam and Adya along with Sir-Taj and Big-Taj. The trailer begins with Indian classical music giving it a complete Indiansed touch with a lot of colourful graphics and futuristic elements related to India.
The Pune based developer SuperGaming is responsible for the creating the game and released a series of takeovers in London which are similar to the ones displayed in New york last year on Independence day.
Notably, the pre-registrations of the battle-royale game Indus are now live on Android and iPhone registrations will expectedly open soon. However, there is no detail on the launch of the game.