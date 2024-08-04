India govt issues ‘high’ severity warning for Apple iPhone, iPad and MacBook users. Here's what you should do next
Apple users of iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Vision Pro have been issued a high-severity warning by the Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team, urging them to update to the latest security update.
