India govt panel recommends stricter stance on online gaming. Highlights here2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:56 PM IST
The central government should consider enacting a separate law to regulate online gaming as a ‘long-term measure’
India should create a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on online gambling, a government panel said in a report seen by Reuters.