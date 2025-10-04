Gujarat-based Nav Wireless claims to launch America's first LiFi internet in New York

Gujarat-based Nav Wireless Technologies has made a claim that it has successfully deployed America's first-ever commercial LiFi internet system in New York City.

The technology has been installed at the Silicon Harlem office in New York in a collaborative effort with the business consulting company JESCO Venture Labs, PTI reported quoting Nav Wireless' official statement.

Company statement on the launch Hardik Soni, CTO and Co-Founder of Nav Nav Wireless Technologies emphasised the significance of the launch. He stated that, “Launching LiFi in New York is not just a milestone for Nav Wireless, it is a proud moment for India.

Soni views this as a clear signal that made-in-India innovations have the capacity to “redefine the world's digital future” by offering connectivity that is “faster, safer, and interference-free.”

Nav Wireless Technologies also claimed that it is one of the very few global companies with patented LiFi technology.

Difference between LiFi and traditional Wi-Fi The core difference between LiFi and traditional Wi-Fi is the medium of data transmission. Unlike Wi-Fi, which operates using radio frequencies, LiFi technology utilises visible light to transmit data.

Li-Fi technology offers higher Internet speeds, advanced security, and less electromagnetic interference as compared to Wi-Fi, making it suitable for specific environments like hospitals. However, Li-Fi also has a much shorter range and requires a line-of-sight as it entirely relies on existing LED lighting or specialized equipment. On the other hand, Wi-Fi offers the users wider coverage and better penetration through obstacles.

Nav Wireless plans to expand the LiFi technology across the United States through its US partner, JESCO Venture Labs. The company aims to bring its made-in-India technology to a wide range of sectors, including government agencies, defense establishments, hospitals, universities, airports, and financial institutions.

