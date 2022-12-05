India has emerged as key player in global space sector: Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 04:00 PM IST
The minister said the Indian space industry today is renowned across the globe for two things, reliability and economy
The minister said the Indian space industry today is renowned across the globe for two things, reliability and economy
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said India is a key global player in the space sector and reiterated that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is keen to take its space cooperation with the UAE to newer heights.