In a groundbreaking move to boost domestic electronics production, the Government of India has recently implemented restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers falling under HSN 8741 category . As per the government notification, the import of restricted items will be allowed only against a valid license.

Reacting to this, Hari Om Rai, Chairman and Co-founder of Lava International, praised the government's initiative and called it a "leadership move" that will benefit both the industry and consumers.

In his statement to ANI, Rai emphasized the significance of this restriction, which aims to drive electronics manufacturing within India's borders. He lauded the government's strategic approach in ensuring a seamless supply chain, preventing any disruptions in the availability of laptops and tablets to consumers.

According to Rai, "The restriction on import of laptops and tablets is truly a leadership move by the Government of India. It is a step forward for making India the global hub for electronics production. The government of India has ensured that there is no disruption in the supply chain and that the consumer does not suffer."

Rai believes that India will generate a huge number of jobs and have a large component ecosystem and one day become a great electronics manufacturing hub. “It is now a new India that is working for its industry, consumers and citizens. The electronics industry truly welcomes this move by GoI," Rai added.

Industry experts and analysts believe that this restriction on imports will drive local businesses and entrepreneurs to invest in research, development, and manufacturing capabilities. This, in turn, will reduce dependency on foreign markets and promote the growth of the Indian electronics sector.

Similarly, Sunil Vachani, Founder and Chairman of Dixon Technologies, called this move “a landmark decision".

According to Vachani, the move will generate massive employment in India and translate to new factories created to cater to the requirement of the industry.

“This is a landmark decision to put the import of IT hardware in the restricted category. This will translate to India emerging as one of the largest hubs for manufacturing of IT products. I see a time where Indian manufacturers and India as a country will be catering for global requirements for IT hardware products. This will translate to massive employment, new factories created to cater to this requirement," expressed Vachani in a conversation with ANI.

