India imposes import restriction on laptop and tablets; electronic manufacturing experts praise the move1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 12:56 PM IST
The Government of India has implemented restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers. Industry leaders praise the move.
In a groundbreaking move to boost domestic electronics production, the Government of India has recently implemented restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers falling under HSN 8741 category. As per the government notification, the import of restricted items will be allowed only against a valid license.