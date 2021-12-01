India Inc to spend over $100 bn on IT projects in 2022: Report

“In 2022, CIOs in India will build on renewed interest in technology from the business to gain funding for new IT projects," said Arup Roy, research vice president at Gartner. Roy believes the digital transformation trajectory that started in response to the pandemic is here to stay for the next few years. However, he cautioned that the highly fluid kind of business environment seen in the last 20 months will continue even in 2022.

