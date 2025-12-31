Coforge and CEO Sudhir Singh take a big leap in a strained year for IT sector

In a conversation with Mint on 28 October, Singh said his “deal solutioning” team was his company's unique moat. “The solutioning engine of Coforge is not configured or staffed by the same calibre of people as is the case with most of the Indian based SIs (system integrators)," Singh told Mint. "Our solution engine is in the market. It's not in the backend. The calibre of folks that you encounter in our solution engine are folks who've been hired from McKinsey, BCG, and Deloitte over the years, and they have been very strongly fused.”