Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
Coforge and CEO Sudhir Singh take a big leap in a strained year for IT sector
SummaryCoforge Ltd has emerged an unlikely star in India's IT services sector: notching a $1.56 billion win with Sabre and buying Encora for $2.35 billion, the industry's biggest M&A ever. Mint interviewed CEO Sudhir Singh to understand the company's journey so far and where it is headed next.
