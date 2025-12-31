Coforge and CEO Sudhir Singh take a big leap in a strained year for IT sector

Bengaluru: Even by outlier standards, Coforge Ltd has been on a tear in India's $283-billion information technology (IT) services industry.



It grew the fastest sequentially among the top 10 peers in the industry in calendar 2025, which helped it jump two places to the No. 7 spot by revenues. Its product delivery deal of $1.56 billion with Sabre was its biggest client win. And, to top it off, last week, it announced Indian IT’s largest acquisition ever: a $2.35 billion purchase of California-based Encora.