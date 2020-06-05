Home >Technology >News >India IoT patent filing sped in past 5 yrs but MNCs dominate list: Nasscom
Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, said, IoT innovation with focus on healthcare and manufacturing will gain more impetus in the tech enabled new normal. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, said, IoT innovation with focus on healthcare and manufacturing will gain more impetus in the tech enabled new normal. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

India IoT patent filing sped in past 5 yrs but MNCs dominate list: Nasscom

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2020, 04:47 PM IST Romita Majumdar

  • Manufacturers of electronics and electrical Equipment, semiconductor devices, and computer and telecom equipment together accounted for over 60% of the IoT patents filed in India by business entities over 2009-19

MUMBAI: Nasscom on Friday said about 6,000 Internet of Things (IoT) patents were filed in India from 2009-19, of which over 5,000 were filed in the last five years. But over 70% of the patents filed in India were from R&D centers of global companies, Indian companies and start-ups accounted for just about 7%.

Over 40% of the total IoT patents filed in the country have been granted, with global companies accounting for 90% of them.

The report, titled IoT: Driving the Patent Growth Story in India, found that over 80% of these patents filed were related to applications pertaining to Industry 4.0 with the healthcare and automobile industry leading the way.

Around 95% of IoT patents were related to hardware components with connectivity network and sensors being the leading sub-technologies. Manufacturers of electronics and electrical Equipment, semiconductor devices, and computer and telecom equipment together accounted for over 60% of the IoT patents filed in India by business entities over 2009-19, while the share for IT/ITeS companies stood at 13%.

Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, said, “Innovation has always been at the forefront of fighting any crisis...I am confident that the IoT innovation specially with focus in healthcare and manufacturing will gain more impetus in the tech enabled new normal."

In terms of applications, patents pertaining to smart electrical appliances and smart wearables lead in the home automation category.

Disaster prevention is one of the key areas which can use IoT in assisting epidemiologists to trace patient zero and the affected contacts by overlaying geographic information system on IoT mobile data. Smart cellular wrist bands can also help in effective quarantine compliance. Tracking people’s health conditions through sensor enabled screening systems, and use of sensors to increase contactless common touchpoints, will be crucial from a public safety perspective, noted the report.

Monitoring health of workers through protective gears as well as monitoring automated machines remotely, tracking locations of goods will witness increased use of IoT from supply chain and manufacturing stand.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Mint

Nasscom launches coronavirus tech platform for Karnataka

1 min read . 30 May 2020
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Huawei is seen in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo (REUTERS)

Huawei patents under-display front facing camera for smartphones

2 min read . 03 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout