India IoT patent filing sped in past 5 yrs but MNCs dominate list: Nasscom

MUMBAI: Nasscom on Friday said about 6,000 Internet of Things (IoT) patents were filed in India from 2009-19, of which over 5,000 were filed in the last five years. But over 70% of the patents filed in India were from R&D centers of global companies, Indian companies and start-ups accounted for just about 7%.

MUMBAI: Nasscom on Friday said about 6,000 Internet of Things (IoT) patents were filed in India from 2009-19, of which over 5,000 were filed in the last five years. But over 70% of the patents filed in India were from R&D centers of global companies, Indian companies and start-ups accounted for just about 7%.

Over 40% of the total IoT patents filed in the country have been granted, with global companies accounting for 90% of them.

Over 40% of the total IoT patents filed in the country have been granted, with global companies accounting for 90% of them. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The report, titled IoT: Driving the Patent Growth Story in India, found that over 80% of these patents filed were related to applications pertaining to Industry 4.0 with the healthcare and automobile industry leading the way.

Around 95% of IoT patents were related to hardware components with connectivity network and sensors being the leading sub-technologies. Manufacturers of electronics and electrical Equipment, semiconductor devices, and computer and telecom equipment together accounted for over 60% of the IoT patents filed in India by business entities over 2009-19, while the share for IT/ITeS companies stood at 13%.

Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, said, “Innovation has always been at the forefront of fighting any crisis...I am confident that the IoT innovation specially with focus in healthcare and manufacturing will gain more impetus in the tech enabled new normal."

In terms of applications, patents pertaining to smart electrical appliances and smart wearables lead in the home automation category.

Disaster prevention is one of the key areas which can use IoT in assisting epidemiologists to trace patient zero and the affected contacts by overlaying geographic information system on IoT mobile data. Smart cellular wrist bands can also help in effective quarantine compliance. Tracking people’s health conditions through sensor enabled screening systems, and use of sensors to increase contactless common touchpoints, will be crucial from a public safety perspective, noted the report.

Monitoring health of workers through protective gears as well as monitoring automated machines remotely, tracking locations of goods will witness increased use of IoT from supply chain and manufacturing stand.

Topics NasscomPatents