India iPhone 15 Sale LIVE: Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 smartphone lineup is now on sale in India and other countries. The premium smartphone lineup was unveiled at the Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12 and the pre-bookings for the smartphones started on September 15 at 5:30 pm.
Apple customers can purchase the latest iPhone lineup from the company's official stores and its website from 8:00 am today.
The latest iPhone lineup includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB version, while customers will have to pay ₹89,900 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.
The iPhone 15 Plus will be available at a price of ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant, ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.
The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro will cost ₹1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, ₹1,64,900 for the 512GB variant and ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost ₹1,59,900 for the 256GB version, ₹1,79,900 for the 512GB version and ₹1,99,900 for the 1TB version.
iPhone 15 sale: Is iPhone 15 Pro Max the fastest iPhone ever?
According to recent Geekbench scores, the A17 Pro has outperformed the A16 Bionic in both single-core and multi-core performance. In addition, the latest AnTuTu scores for the iPhone 15 Pro Max indicate a remarkable performance boost, with a total score of 1,641,883 in the benchmark results, reported HT Tech. Click here to read more..
iPhone 15 Sale Live Updates: Blinkit will deliver iPhone 15 series ‘within minutes’
Instant delivery service Blinkit has partnered with Apple to deliver the iPhone 15 lineup in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. Blinkit users will also be able to take advantage of options like no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI and cashbacks of up to ₹5,000 on using HDFC cards.
iPhone 15 sale: Tim Cook praises iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera through stunning photos by Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu
"World-renowned photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu show us creativity is limitless with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Their vivid photos display breathtaking views from the beauty of summer in Rhode Island to the other-worldly deserts of Utah. Thank you for showing me your work," tweeted Tim Cook.
iPhone 15 Sale: New feature in Apple's iOS 17 running on new iPhones
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup consisting of four new phones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max went on sale today. The four new smartphones will run on Apple's latest iOS 17 out of the box. Here's a look at top features in the new OS you should know about:
StandBy option
With iOS 17, iPhone can serve as an information hub with the StandBy option. The new feature will allow iPhone users to view customizable full-screen information like display time, Live Activities, incoming notifications, and tons of widgets on the locked screen. Do note that the feature works only when you put your Apple iPhone to charge.
New widgets
iOS 17 brings interactive widgets to lock screen and home screen on Apple iPhones. These widgets support both first-party as well as third-party apps.
NameDrop
The new NameDrop feature will make use of AirDrop on the iPhone to share contact information more easily by bringing two iPhones together.
Update to Phone and Messages app
The iOS 17 also adds customizable Contact Poster in the Phone app, allowing users to choose what their contacts see when they call them. Features like live voicemail and silence ofunknown callers will also be rolled out in select regions.
Updates to FaceTime app
With iOS 17, iPhone users can record and send an audio/video message in case one misses a call. Users can add 3D effects to their video during a FaceTime call. They can also start a FaceTime call directly on Apple TV.
iPhone 15 Sale Live updates: ‘Apple team members celebrated with first customers’, says tech giant
In a press release on Friday, the Cupertino-based tech giant said, “Apple team members celebrated with the first customers to explore the latest products, and were ready to support them with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance."
iPhone 15 Live: Apple offers discounts on latest iPhones
Reportedly, Apple has announced a series of discounts on their latest products in India. The iPhone 15 is now available at a reduced price of ₹74,900, down from its original price of ₹79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at ₹84,900, down from ₹89,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro is available for ₹128,900, marked down from ₹1,34,900. The iPhone 15 Pro Max can be purchased for ₹153,900, originally priced at ₹159,900.
Apple iPhone 15 Sale Live: People gather in large numbers outside Apple Saket
iPhone 15 Sale LIVE updates: Apple says fingerprints can temporarily alter the color of iPhone 15 Pro models
In a support document updated by Apple on September 21, the company said, “For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look."
iPhone 15 Sale LIVE updates: Apple's market share expected to rise in India
Apple's market share is expected to rise from 5% in first half of 2023 to 7% in the second half of the year, according to Counterpoint data quoted by news agency Reuters.
The report notes that Apple's success may be linked to the rise of preium smartphone segment in the country which has grown from 0.8% in 2019 to 6.1% in first half of 2023.
iPhone 15 sale: First iPhone 15 owner in Mumbai
Apple iPhone 15 Sale Live updates: People wait in queues from 4am at Apple's Saket store
Loyal Apple customers have been waiting in queues from 4 am at Apple's Delhi outlet while the lines have extended to the outer parts of the mall, reported Business Today.
Apple iPhone 15 Sale Live updates: Long queues outside Apple Saket
iPhone 15 Live: Long queues outside Apple BKC
iPhone 15 Sale LIVE Updates: Visuals from Apple BKC
iPhone 15 Live: Special security features in iPhone 15 box
A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video showcasing the new security features on the box of iPhone 15 lineup. The new box comes with holograms which are only visible once the boxes are scanned with a UV light.
iPhone 15 Live: Scenes from Apple BKC
iPhone 15 Live: Should you buy the iPhone 15 from India, US or Dubai?
Meanwhile, iPhone 15 starts from $799 (almost ₹66,300) in the US while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at a price of $899 (almost ₹74,500). Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro version is $ 999 (almost ₹82,800) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (almost ₹99,400).
Moreover, The iPhone 15 starts from AED 3,399 (almost ₹76,700) in Dubai while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from AED 3,799 (almost ₹85,700).
iPhone 15 Live updates: Five reasons you should avoid the iPhone 15 Pro lineup
Interestingly, the Apple Pro series is generating a lot of buzz in the tech world due to its high demand. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the demand for the recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max is strong and surpasses that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max from the previous year. In contrast, the demand for the iPhone 15 Pro model is less compared to its predecessor, with Kuo suggesting that more customers are inclined towards the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.
However, there are a few reasons you should consider buying iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro.
iPhone 15 Live updates: Actor R Madhavan shares picture of ‘Made in India’ iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Sale LIVE: Specifications of Apple's flagship smartphones
Apple's iPhone 15 comes with a display size of 6.1 inches while the company has significantly boosted the brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the previous generation's capability. The standard iPhone 15 also boasts an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.
Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching.The iPhone 15 Plus features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. Alongside its boosted performance, the iPhone 15 Plus introduces a vibrant color palette to enrich your experience.
The iPhone 15 Plus features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. Alongside its boosted performance, the iPhone 15 Plus introduces a vibrant color palette to enrich your experience.
The iPhone 15 Plus retains its 6.7-inch display size, but Apple has elevated the bar by increasing the maximum brightness to an impressive 2000 nits.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a titanium chassis that is not only lighter but also more durable, with a brushed effect that minimizes fingerprint smudges. Additionally, a USB-C port is now located at the bottom for enhanced connectivity.
Apple has maintained the 6.7-inch OLED screen from the previous Pro Max model and a 6.1-inch screen for the Pro version. Both Pro models come with Super Retina XDR displays that incorporate ProMotion technology. They support the always-on display feature and the recently introduced StandBy mode in iOS 17, delivering a dynamic and power-efficient visual experience.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip, a powerhouse that Apple asserts offers unparalleled performance within the smartphone landscape, potentially reaching the levels of high-end PCs. With a redesigned GPU at its core, Apple envisions these devices as revolutionary, capable of taking the mobile gaming experience to unprecedented heights.
