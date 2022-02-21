India is a key growth market for Google Cloud: Bikram Singh Bedi

We recently announced that Google is opening an office in Pune, and the first Googlers in the space will be in our Cloud Product Engineering, Technical Support, and Global Delivery Centre unit. This new location is expected to open in the second half of 2022 but our hiring starts now alongside our rapidly growing teams in Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. This planned expansion is the latest in a series of investments by Google Cloud to fuel our customer growth and valued offerings to organizations of all sizes. Additionally, we have two cloud regions in India— Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Cloud regions are technical infrastructure that provide storage and services for Google Cloud customers, in response to strong customer and partner demand.

