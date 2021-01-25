India IT spending to grow 6.8% in 2021: Gartner

India IT spending to grow 6.8% in 2021: Gartner1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:47 PM IST
NEW DELHI : India's IT spending is projected to grow 6.8% to $88.8 billion in 2021 over the previous year, research firm Gartner said on Monday.
In 2020, India IT spending declined 2.7% as CIOs prioritised spending on technology and services that were deemed "mission-critical" during the initial stages of the pandemic, Gartner said.
Gartner has forecast that worldwide IT spending will total $3.9 trillion in 2021, an increase of 6.2% from 2020.
"In 2021, CIOs have to fast track their digital projects to get the necessary attention and funding from the board," Gartner senior research director Naveen Mishra said.
He added that digital initiatives directly related to improving customer engagement and supporting a shorter ROI (return on investment) window will be prioritised in the current economic environment.
Improving demand scenario across select verticals in India will spur the overall IT spending in 2021, he said.
