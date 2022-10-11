Railways might ban Oracle if bribe charge is proved3 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 12:30 AM IST
The SEC order said that Oracle allegedly created slush funds to bribe foreign officials in the UAE, India, and Turkey
Indian Railways may consider blacklisting Oracle Corp. if an internal inquiry into allegations that the database software maker’s Indian arm paid bribes to railway officials in 2019 is established, two officials privy to the development said.