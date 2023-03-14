India may have a ‘bad’ news for Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and smartphone makers

India may have a ‘bad’ news for Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and smartphone makers2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:13 PM IST
- India's IT ministry is considering these new rules amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data, said a senior government official, one of the two people, declining to be named as the information is not yet public.
The Indian government may soon force smartphone makers to allow users to remove pre-installed apps, a Reuters report says. Citing two people and government document seen by Reuters, the report says that India may soon propose new security rules, mandating screening of major operating system updates.
