India may see trickle-down benefits of US CHIPS Act

The White House said Micron and Qualcomm plan to build new facilities in the US. While Micron plans to spend $40 billion by 2030 to make memory chips in the US, Qualcomm will partner with GlobalFoundries for a $4.2 billion chip-manufacturing plan in the US. Intel, which initially announced a $20 billion semiconductor fab in Ohio, said in June that its plan was delayed to understand the CHIPS Act. The company now plans to begin work on its factory by end-2022, and production is expected to begin by 2025.