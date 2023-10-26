The eagerly awaited India Mobile Congress 2023 event is scheduled to commence on October 27, 2023 in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off this three-day event, as revealed by the Department of Telecommunications on the X social media platform.

India Mobile Congress 2023 promises to be a focal point for innovation, knowledge exchange, and networking, making it an essential event for those engaged in the telecom and technology sectors. As per a release by PIB, the event is a collaborative endeavor between the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India, and it will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. This year marks the seventh edition of IMC, and it is anticipated to attract a large audience, with around 100,000 attendees. Additionally, over 1,300 delegates and 400 speakers from 31 countries will join, turning it into a worldwide tech spectacle. “3 Days to be at the forefront of Asia’s largest tech event! Experience the next era of technology, from core chips powering our devices to the skies with drones. Join us on 27th-29th October’23 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi," wrote India Mobile Congress in its post on X.

A significant inclusion in this year's IMC is the introduction of the Aspire program. This project is designed to assist young entrepreneurs in the telecom and digital sectors in launching their businesses. In July 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav underscored the significance of positioning India as a technology superpower, rendering the Aspire program well-timed.

According to PIB, India Mobile Congress 2023 will include conversations on a diverse array of vital subjects. With a clear focus on the expansion of 5G, preparations for the forthcoming 6G, broadcasting, drone device manufacturing, semiconductor production, and sustainable technology, the event is poised to explore the cutting edge of technological progress. Furthermore, the use and advancement of AI in India are anticipated to be key themes in this significant gathering.

During the event, PM Modi will also present 100 '5G Use Case Labs' to educational institutions nationwide. These labs are part of the '100 5G labs initiative.'

